The Cowboys (5-1) are riding a five-game win streak and their bye week to face the Vikings (3-3), who are also coming off a bye, on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is dealing with a calf injury suffered on the final play of Week 6 and is a game-time decision for Sunday night. Through six games, Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards for 16 touchdowns. Cooper Rush would start at QB for the Cowboys if Prescott does not play.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO