CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gulf Arab states still tout oil

Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies are caught between two daunting climate change scenarios that threaten their livelihoods. In one, the world stops burning oil and gas to cut...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US, Iran dispute facts of tanker incident in Sea of Oman

The United States and Iran gave sharply differing accounts Wednesday of an incident involving a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, in the latest incident in the heavily trafficked seaway. Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had thwarted an attempt last week by the US Navy to seize the vessel carrying its oil. In a statement on its website Sepahnews, the IRGC said US forces had seized the tanker laden with oil and "transferred its cargo to another tanker." The IRGC's naval forces, with air support, subsequently captured the second tanker, thwarting an alleged second attempt by the US Navy to retake the vessel, according to the statement.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Iran Says it Stopped USA Attempt to Seize Gulf Oil Cargo

A video tweeted by Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations, claiming to show the incident, included military speed boats approaching two large vessels in the distance. Iran said its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stopped a U.S. attempt to seize a shipment of Iranian oil in the Gulf of Oman last month, in an operation involving speed boats and helicopters.
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

IRGC Says It Thwarted US Attempt to Confiscate Oil in the Gulf of Oman

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday that its speedboats intercepted a US military vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was attempting to confiscate Iranian oil exports, Iranian media reported. US officials denied the reports, saying that in reality, Iranian forces had seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf States#Gulf Of Oman#Persian Gulf#Arab States#Solar Energy#Gulf Arab#Ap
Antelope Valley Press

Drama in the Gulf: Officials say Iran seized Vietnamese tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two US officials told The Associated Press, on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Lebanon seeks dialogue with Saudi Arabia despite new tension

Lebanon on Wednesday sought a dialogue with Saudi Arabia to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift over a Lebanese Cabinet minister’s comments, even as new reasons for tension emerged. The spat unfolded over statements by the Lebanese Information minister aired last week about the war in Yemen which Lebanese officials have said do not represent official government views. Riyadh angrily recalled its ambassador and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave. It also banned Lebanese imports, undermining the small nation’s foreign trade and depriving it of millions of dollars while it is deep in an economic crisis.Gulf countries have joined...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic meltdown.Punitive measures from Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic pain. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a major blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Upon arrival at Dubai’s international airport, travelers can pick up a free guide to the city’s top attractions and events. Curiously, the cover of this month’s “Time Out -DXB” beckons visitors to Saudi Arabia. Emblazoned with an image of the kingdom’s ancient Diriyah fort near the Saudi capital, it reads: “Welcome to Arabia. A Journey You’ve Never Imagined”.The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city where concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making are in abundance; where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf capitals...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Four Gulf States Pull Diplomats From Beirut

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled its diplomats from Beirut in "solidarity" with Saudi Arabia over a Lebanese minister's criticism of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen. The row, which has also seen Saudi Arabia ban the imports of Lebanese goods and Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is...
MIDDLE EAST
Business Insider

The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

You may find it curious that the price of oil is still above $80 a barrel. This is also why gasoline prices are at the highest levels since 2014. But, there is a good explanation for it. In January 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic began to sweep across the...
TRAFFIC
trust.org

Gulf energy giants pledge net zero - but plan to stick with oil

BEIRUT, Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A surge of new net zero pledges from the Middle East's oil producing nations has raised expectations ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow starting Sunday - but campaigners say the promises fall far short of what is needed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Persian Gulf oil firms gain the upper hand in energy transition

State-owned oil companies have significant advantages over international oil companies, which face the bulk of pressure to participate in climate action. Jim Krane outlines why the Gulf's national oil companies hold the upper hand and how to potentially reduce their carbon profiles in a piece for the Near East Policy Forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
rigzone.com

USA Gulf Coast Oil Supply Pile Up Only Temporary

Supplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in October, the most for this month in at least a decade. Crude inventories are swelling on the U.S. Gulf Coast, but the pile-up won’t last for very long. Supplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy