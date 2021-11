Schools around the U.S. are discussing the possibility of having excused “mental health days” that mimic “sick days” when students are unable to come to school. Utah schools recently reevaluated policies about excused absences for students after the Utah Legislature revised state law. Previous Utah law allowed students to be excused from school for mental health reasons only if a child had been diagnosed with a mental illness. This required them to meet with a counselor or a psychiatrist.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO