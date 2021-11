Winners of the 2021 J. Howard and Elizabeth M. Bruce Scholarship have been named. Joel Dean, a 2020 graduate of Shenango High School, was presented with the scholarship award of $2,500 by members of the Bruce family. Joel is the son of Daniel and Lisa Dean. He presently attends California University of Pennsylvania and studies fisheries and wildlife biology. He made the dean’s list in both the fall and spring semesters of his freshman year.

