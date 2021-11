IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a stray bullet hit a driver in Iowa City on Sunday, family members of the victim are asking people to come forward who might know something. Nile Heefner is the driver’s father. His name is Gabe Heefner and he’s a Lance corporal in the Marine Corps was visiting his grandparents in Iowa City this past weekend before being sent to Japan to serve for the next three years.

