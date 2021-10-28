Prep football: Top 1A schools compete in district crossover

LA GRANDE — The top eight teams in the 1A Special District 2 are set to compete in the district crossover at Eastern Oregon University this Friday, Oct. 29.

The top three teams in both the east and west divisions have already clinched a playoff spot but will face off head-to-head in order to better their OSAA rankings and secure top placement in the bracket. The matchup between Elgin and Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat will go toward bettering each team’s ranking as they look to gain an at-large bid into the playoffs.

The action begins at 10 a.m. at Community Stadium, with Elgin and Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat kicking things off.

After a long season, this game could determine whether the Elgin High School football team makes the playoffs. Currently ranked No. 16 in the OSAA rankings with a 3-3 league record, Elgin will fight to remain in the top 16 and earn an at-large bid.

The Huskies come into a matchup with Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat looking to build off a 66-0 blowout victory over Wallowa on Oct. 22.

Junior running back Joe Lathrop unleashed for 174 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Lathrop, along with junior running back Bruce Morehead and sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin, create a three-headed rushing attack for Elgin that has experienced success all season. Ahead of a crucial matchup in the district crossover, head coach Kirt McClure does not plan to change up the offensive game plan.

“We’re looking to run it right at them,” McClure said. “This is our season, that’s what I’ve been telling the guys.”

Contrary to the offensive game plan, McClure noted that defensive adjustments worked well in the win over Wallowa. The Huskies simplified the defensive scheme and managed to hold the Cougars scoreless for the team’s first shutout victory since the 2019-20 season.

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat enters the contest on a three-game losing skid, recently falling 50-14 to Enterprise on Oct. 22. The Cougars also lost 34-26 to Union on Oct. 15, giving the Bobcats their lone win of the season.

“I think we can score on them,” McClure said. “They’re a tough team, but I like our chances against them.”

A major bonus for the Huskies is having a healthy roster, which the team could not say for the majority of the season. Elgin only has 11 players on the varsity roster, so injuries can prove detrimental. With everyone rested and healthy, McClure’s team is primed for a crucial matchup against Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat.

“Everybody’s healthy right now. We’re looking pretty good,” McClure said.

IMBLER VS. CRANE — The Imbler High School football team caught a major break, moving up into a guaranteed playoff spot. Enterprise, the second-place team in Special District 2 West, forfeited its matchup and will rely on an at-large bid to make the playoffs.

For the Panthers, it has been a tale of two halves this year. Imbler started off 1-3, but turned around the season to finish the regular season 4-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Crane has been a strong team this year, going 6-2 overall and 4-2 in league action. The team’s only losses have come at the hands of the top two seeds at the 1A level, Adrian and Powder Valley. The Mustangs are ranked No. 6 in the state rankings and will be looking to improve upon that position at the district crossover.

Kickoff between Imbler and Crane is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Community Stadium.

POWDER VALLEY VS. IONE/ARLINGTON — The Powder Valley football team enters its district crossover matchup red hot and ranked No. 1 in the OSAA 1A rankings.

The Badgers are coming off a 36-20 victory over top-five Crane, which guaranteed that the team would be on the opposite side of the playoff bracket as undefeated powerhouse Adrian.

Senior running back Case Olson had a standout performance in the victory, totaling 150 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and two interceptions on defense. Olson’s hot hand, alongside a potent offensive attack for Powder Valley, will be crucial to securing the top 1A seed. Senior quarterback Reece Dixon facilitates the offense, alongside receiver Kaden Kreiger.

Ione/Arlington enters the matchup with momentum, winning its last three games. Standing at 4-2 in the league and 5-3 in overall play, the Cardinals will be aiming for a major upset over the Badgers.

Kickoff between Powder Valley and Ione/Arlington is slated for 4 p.m. at Community Stadium.