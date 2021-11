U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who began his six-term career in Congress from Manteno, may be on his way out of the Capitol, but he is far from finished delivering his message. The Republican representative from Channahon, who announced Friday he would not be seeking a seventh term in Congress, was asked Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” if his retirement announcement handed former President Donald Trump a victory. Kinzinger said it “potentially” did before criticizing Republicans, who he accused of putting their heads in the sand.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO