Mississippi State vs Kentucky: Who has the edge?

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has thrown for 13 TDs with six interceptions, He's taken 12 sacks. AP

Quarterbacks

Will Rogers looked just fine against Vanderbilt (384 yards, four touchdowns) after showing shoulder discomfort in a loss to Alabama a couple weeks ago. Rogers still leads the SEC in passing yards.

Kentucky's Will Levis is 6-foot-3-inches and 232 pounds and MSU defenders have admitted he'll be difficult to bring down. But his consistency in the passing attack has lacked. Levis has one game with 300-plus yards this season. He also has two games of fewer than 110 passing yards.

Edge: Mississippi State

Running backs

Benny Snell was an outstanding back for Kentucky, and UK replaced him with Chris Rodriguez who now leads the SEC in rushing.

MSU's running backs aren't defined by their rushing yards because of how the Air Raid offense works. But MSU's running backs haven't been compared to someone of Rodriguez's caliber this season.

Edge: Kentucky

Receivers/Tight ends

Wan'Dale Robinson is legit for Kentucky. He ranks fifth in the SEC with 566 receiving yards, but the drop-off after him is substantial. Josh Ali is UK's next best receiver, but his status remains uncertain for Saturday's matchup.

MSU showed an ability to go 13 receivers deep against Vanderbilt. Much of that had to do with the backups getting more playing time in a blowout, but MSU's depth at receiver is legit. Makai Polk (58 catches, 562 yards) at the top isn't bad either.

Edge: Mississippi State

Offensive line

Mississippi State has a problem at right tackle. In a blowout of Vanderbilt, Scott Lashley's struggles continued whether it be in missed blocks or penalties.

Kentucky's offensive line allows less than two sacks per game.

Edge: Kentucky

Defensive line

This will be a crucial position for Mississippi State as it looks to slow down that UK rushing attack. MSU struggled to convert sacks early in the season but has three-plus sacks in two of its last three games.

Kentucky records about half a sack less per game.

Edge: Even

Linebackers

MSU's depth at linebacker continues to be crucial, particularly last week when its defense was only on the field for 42 plays.

But Kentucky has depth and four starting linebackers who are seniors.

Edge: Kentucky

Secondary

Kentucky only allows about 200 passing yards per game. Like its linebacker core, UK's secondary is an experienced group.

MSU corners Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes continue to impress, but the tendency of allowing explosive plays at safety is still an issue.

Edge: Kentucky

Special teams

Mississippi State has cleaned up its special teams play the past couple weeks, highlighted by the return of kicker Brandon Ruiz.

Kentucky has the seventh best touchback percentage in the nation (86.49), so it has a recipe to eliminate MSU returner Lideatrick Griffin from the special teams attack.

Edge: Even