Q&A with Kentucky beat reporter Josh Moore

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State (4-3) is back at Davis Wade Stadium this weekend to face No. 12 Kentucky (6-1).

The Wildcats are back in action off a bye week following a 30-13 loss at Georgia two weeks ago. MSU is coming off a resounding 45-6 win at Vanderbilt.

Josh Moore covers Kentucky for the Lexington Herald-Leader. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming game:

Q: What are current expectations for Kentucky?

A: Coming into the year, (it was) either between probably them and Missouri for would be the No. 3 team after Georgia and Florida...

Around (Lexington), there were a lot of people who were pretty high on them. Coming into the year, I thought anything less than eight wins would be a disappointing season. Which is weird to say around here...

Mark Stoops has elevated what people expect of this program a little bit. Now that you started 6-1 and you'll be favored in every game — I know they opened as a slight underdog there at Mississippi State but that flipped really fast — they should finish with 11 wins...

Even if they trip up — this game this week and next week against Tennessee are the two that it wouldn't surprise me even if they lost both those games.

But I wouldn't be surprised if they dropped one of the two — they'd still finish with 10 wins in the regular season. That would only be the second time they've ever done that. They're still in position to do some pretty special that isn't done often here in Lexington.

Q: What stands out from UK's loss at No. 1 Georgia?

A: I thought defensively Kentucky held up pretty well against Georgia. I think it sort of played out the way I thought it would where Georgia just had better guys and eventually — like they have the last few years — had more to throw at Kentucky and could eventually wear them down.

The only difference was Kentucky could not run against Georgia at all. Georgia is usually pretty good against the run, but Kentucky and Alabama the last couple years have been the only two teams that have had any success really on the ground against them...

It didn't seem to me that Georgia was doing anything really different. I think they're just better up front and settled that pretty quickly. They were all in on stopping the run. Kentucky, I think if they'd had another playmaker or two out there at wide receiver — maybe they had (Josh Ali) who was hurt — it would have worked out a little bit better for them. (Georgia) made Kentucky one-dimensional...

For a loss, it could have been worse.

Q: Why has Kentucky had such good running backs?

A: They know the kind of guy they want, and they get a mix of dudes. They'll get the shifty guy and the good catcher out of the backfield. They have a mix, but they find these guys who are just brutes — these fullback-type monsters that just wait in the program and take a couple years to develop. Then all of a sudden, they're leading the SEC in rushing. They're just really hard to bring down...

Benny Snell was sort of the guy before Chris Rodriguez who was putting up these kind of numbers. (Rodriguez) is probably better than Benny Snell as a raw player...

Rodriguez, this week I think he's going to be really motivated because he was held in check (by Georgia) for the first time in his career. I know Mississippi State has been really good against the run, but it's hard for me to imagine Rodriguez throwing two blanks in a row.

Q: Who can be a second guy for UK behind Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver?

A: After Wan'Dale, it's hard to say they even have another receiver. Josh Ali would be the guy. His status is up in the air. He hurt his leg and I didn't really catch what happened because against Florida they had a string of pulling out those cramps magically appearing in the heat of the moment.

He was one of the guys that was cramping up, or that's what it looked like at the time. But he was actually hurt because he has not played since. This was the week he was being targeted as being available. He wasn't on the depth chart but if he's gonna be out there, I think he'll be a game time decision...

Demarcus Harris is a guy who kind of turned it on a little bit there at Georgia, but he's been inconsistent. He's a decent sideline threat, downfield threat...

Isaiah Epps is really fast, gets down the field. But he's sort of the same deal.

Q: How does the UK defense matchup with the Air Raid offense?

A: Last year it looked really good. That was somewhat ridiculous how that game ended up last year (Kentucky won 24-2). This offense, the only time you see it is this game. It matches up really well in terms of your front seven is really strong there for Kentucky...

I'd be more surprised if the picks were coming from the secondary. I think they'd be coming from the linebackers making plays there in short space. The corners have been up and down. Since the start of the season, they definitely have played better but they've also gotten in one-on-one situations (where) they can be had...

Mississippi State, if they win the game I would imagine it's because they've eaten up Kentucky's corners and been able to get past the second level there and keep moving the ball...

Kentucky has been really good in the red zone this year, so it'll be interesting to see how (Mississippi State is) able to finish.