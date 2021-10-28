'We’ve always got a chip on our shoulder': MSU looking to prove progress against Kentucky

Mike Leach watched last season as his quarterbacks, including Will Rogers, threw six interceptions in a 24-2 loss. AP | File

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will shift through the film and look at No. 12 Kentucky’s seven games this season in hopes of finding weaknesses it can exploit Saturday.

But MSU won’t hesitate to look at last year’s Kentucky film, too – particularly at the Wildcats' 24-2 win against Mississippi State.

“We’ve got some of the same plays, schemes, all that stuff,” MSU receiver Austin Williams said. “See what worked against them, what didn’t work from last year.”

››Omadawgs: MSU baseball to receive championship rings Saturday

In a year where there were obvious struggles learning Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, MSU’s performance at Kentucky was among the lowest points.

Not only was a Leach-coached team held below three points for the first time in his two decades as a head coach, but MSU turned the ball over six times.

All six turnovers were interceptions – four by K.J. Costello and two by Will Rogers.

The turnovers were killers, considering the Bulldogs outgained the Wildcats by 138 yards and 202 yards in the passing game.

It’s a scary reminder on Halloween weekend for MSU to know Kentucky returned a majority of its players from last year’s defense along with a similar scheme Leach says is basic but well-executed.

“They kind of like to keep a shell over things, so blitz every once in a while,” Leach said. “They’re real sound.”

››Road warriors: MSU football's eye-catching home-road splits

Kentucky ranks 20th in the nation in scoring defense (19.3 points per game) and 34th in passing defense (201.7 yards per game).

In its last two games at Kentucky, Mississippi State has scored a total of nine points.

But this game is in Starkville, which should be a bit less spooky for the Bulldogs.

MSU has won the last five meetings in Starkville. The last time the Wildcats won a road game in this series was 2008.

Mississippi State has scored 33.4 points per game in the five-game winning streak in Starkville — though two of those performances came with Dak Prescott under center.

But Mark Stoops, the second longest tenured active coach in the SEC, is still searching for the win at Davis Wade Stadium.

MSU’s players are trying to ignore that.

“All that matters is Saturday,” defensive lineman Cameron Young said. “We don’t really look back because that’s when you get caught up in the noise.”

The offensive players will try to do the same, but in preparation for this Saturday, they have to look back at least to Oct. 10, 2020.

The film will be ugly and the flaws will be clear, but a chance to prove where the offense has gone from Year 1 to Year 2 under Leach is on the table.

“We’ve always got a chip on our shoulder," Williams said. "Last year, a lot of things didn’t go the way we wanted. So this year we’re gonna bounce back and do everything we can to make the best of our opportunities.”