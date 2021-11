Falmouth is gearing up for its traditional Veterans Day ceremony, which will be held in-person for the first time since 2019. The services will start with a procession on Thursday, November 11, at 10:45 AM along Main Street from the village green to Memorial Lane in front of the Falmouth Public Library. Veterans wishing to participate in the procession are asked to be at the village green no later than 10:30 AM. Ceremonies will begin promptly at 11:11 AM.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO