WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Senate Republicans voted to block Floor consideration of the Freedom to Vote Act:. “Senate Republicans’ filibuster against the Freedom to Vote Act today is a shameful rejection of Americans’ fundamental right to vote as...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on Senate Republicans yesterday blocking debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. “Across the Nation, lawmakers have introduced over 400 voter suppression bills in state legislatures. Our Democracy is under siege and today, for the third time this year, Senate Republicans voted against the Senate from even debating legislation to protect voting rights.
[Madison, WI] – Following the U.S. Senate vote on the Freedom to “Cheat” Act, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Paul Farrow:. “Wisconsinites want election integrity, not a federal takeover of our elections. While Tammy Baldwin confirmed her loyalty to coastal liberals with today’s Freedom...
Wednesday's vote is simply about whether the Senate will debate the recently introduced voting rights legislation. Republicans previously filibustered similar attempts to discuss the For the People Act.
House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
There you go, Joe Manchin. We wasted valuable time humoring you by letting you craft a watered-down version of the For The People Act, one which you asserted your self-proclaimed (mythical) powers of bipartisan persuasion would convince the Sedition Party, which is currently engaged in a slow-motion insurrection against American democracy, to go along with you and to pass a voting rights bill.
Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said on Monday that members will vote for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill despite no assurance from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) that he will vote for a separate $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill. “The president says he can get 51 votes for the...
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday failed to advance voting-rights legislation for the fourth time this year due to overwhelming Republican opposition, raising potential ramifications for the 2022 congressional and 2024 presidential elections. The Senate voted 50-49 in favor of starting debate on the "John Lewis...
Republicans thwarted a push in the US Senate Wednesday to secure voting rights for millions of Americans amid a wave of punitive new restrictions in conservative states. Republican-run states have spent months leveraging ex-president Donald Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights.
House Redistricting Committee Chairman Tom Leek scolded Democrats on Tuesday for suggesting the panel consider results in recent gubernatorial races to draw new political districts reflecting Florida’s near parity between Republicans and Democrats. During a hearing covering the legal rules for the redistricting process, the Volusia County Republican warned that even the mention of any […]
Senator Joe Manchin has emerged as the main roadblock to Democrats’ plans on tackling the climate crisis as President Joe Biden heads to Glasgow for the climate summit, COP26. Mr Biden has pushed the message that America is “back” on climate after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the...
Whatever our skin color, religion or ZIP code, Michiganders value our freedom and right to vote. Votes are our voices, shaping the key decisions of our lives like protecting public health in a pandemic or securing good jobs, clean air and clean water for our communities. Today, our right to vote is at risk, and like generations before us, we have to fight today to protect the future of our democracy.
Madison, Wis., — Ron Johnson voted against the Freedom to Vote Act, which would protect Wisconsinites’ voting rights and prevent dark money interests from dumping unlimited and uncountable donations into elections. “By protecting the dark money influence in our elections, Ron Johnson is once again doing the bidding of himself...
The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject. The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets. Less […]
There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
