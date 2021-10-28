CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Freedom to Vote Act

recordgazette.net
 6 days ago

A recent surge of state-wide voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode...

www.recordgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Senator Casey Statement on Failure to Advance Freedom to Vote Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on Senate Republicans yesterday blocking debate on the Freedom to Vote Act. “Across the Nation, lawmakers have introduced over 400 voter suppression bills in state legislatures. Our Democracy is under siege and today, for the third time this year, Senate Republicans voted against the Senate from even debating legislation to protect voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

WisGOP Statement on the Freedom to “Cheat” Act

[Madison, WI] – Following the U.S. Senate vote on the Freedom to “Cheat” Act, the Republican Party of Wisconsin released the following statement from Chairman Paul Farrow:. “Wisconsinites want election integrity, not a federal takeover of our elections. While Tammy Baldwin confirmed her loyalty to coastal liberals with today’s Freedom...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Gerrymandering
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Anti-Democratic Sedition Party Filibusters Even Beginning A Debate On The Freedom To Vote Act

There you go, Joe Manchin. We wasted valuable time humoring you by letting you craft a watered-down version of the For The People Act, one which you asserted your self-proclaimed (mythical) powers of bipartisan persuasion would convince the Sedition Party, which is currently engaged in a slow-motion insurrection against American democracy, to go along with you and to pass a voting rights bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Republicans stymie US voting rights push again

Republicans thwarted a push in the US Senate Wednesday to secure voting rights for millions of Americans amid a wave of punitive new restrictions in conservative states.  Republican-run states have spent months leveraging ex-president Donald Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Democrats’ push for political parity in redistricting irks House committee chair

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Redistricting Committee Chairman Tom Leek scolded Democrats on Tuesday for suggesting the panel consider results in recent gubernatorial races to draw new political districts reflecting Florida’s near parity between Republicans and Democrats. During a hearing covering the legal rules for the redistricting process, the Volusia County Republican warned that even the mention of any […] The post Democrats’ push for political parity in redistricting irks House committee chair appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Holland Sentinel

My Take: West Michigan needs the freedom to vote act and leaders who will protect our democracy

Whatever our skin color, religion or ZIP code, Michiganders value our freedom and right to vote. Votes are our voices, shaping the key decisions of our lives like protecting public health in a pandemic or securing good jobs, clean air and clean water for our communities. Today, our right to vote is at risk, and like generations before us, we have to fight today to protect the future of our democracy.
MICHIGAN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Stands with Dark Money Interests with Vote Against Freedom To Vote Act

Madison, Wis., — Ron Johnson voted against the Freedom to Vote Act, which would protect Wisconsinites’ voting rights and prevent dark money interests from dumping unlimited and uncountable donations into elections. “By protecting the dark money influence in our elections, Ron Johnson is once again doing the bidding of himself...
MADISON, WI
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy