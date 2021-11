A strong second half of the regular season propelled the Atlanta Braves into the playoffs, and they continued their hot streak into October, knocking out the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the franchise's first World Series since 1999. The Houston Astros find themselves back in the World Series for the third time in the past five seasons, but their 2017 title is tainted by a giant asterisk after the franchise was found to have cheated during that season, and the next, by using a camera in center field to steal the opposing team's signs.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO