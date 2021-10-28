CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researcher found 70% Wi-Fi networks in Tel Aviv are hackable

By Waqas
HackRead
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile examining Wi-Fi networks in Tel Aviv, Israel, 70% or around three-quarters of home and small-scale office Wi-Fi network passwords were vulnerable to hacking using inexpensive hacking tools. CyberArk’s security researcher made a startling discovery while examining Wi-Fi networks in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to the researcher Ido Hoorvitch,...

www.hackread.com

