San Marcos has no time to celebrate. After facing the likes of Austin Westlake and Lake Travis, San Marcos (3-4, 2-2 district) had to remain focused down at what they call the start of the “real season.” So far they’ve had a dominant 444-yard rushing performance, a 62-point outing — the team’s highest mark since 2017 — and consecutive wins for the first time since that same season. Running off the field after a 38-10 win over Austin High on Friday, you caught a glimpse of senior defensive lineman Alex Robinson draped with emotion in front of his coaches.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO