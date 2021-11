Tuesday night brought anticipation, voting machine issues and a few close races as four new leaders were elected to Franklin’s governing board of mayor and aldermen. Williamson County Election Commission Chair Robert Brown said six voting machines experienced a software glitch, resulting in printed result paper tape that was incorrect. Brown said the commission believes that the paper results that were hand carried to the election office and then counted were correct. Originally, it was thought that only one machine malfunctioned.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO