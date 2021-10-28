Meditation For Sport: Why and How to Understand the Power of Your Mind

Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN- Chef, Nutritionist, Reiki Master & Founder of Culinary Alchemy®, which combines functional & spiritual nutrition. I encourage you to stop what you’re doing for a moment, soften your eyes and focus on your breathing. Make your breaths long and deep and extend them into your belly. Begin to notice the rhythm of your breaths, the sounds that surround you and the sensations in your body. Continue this practice for a few minutes. You might have begun to notice things like a slight pain in your back, the sound of laughter down the hall or squirrels chasing each other outside your office window. You might also feel that a bit of tension was released from both your body and mind.

