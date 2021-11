While far removed from the full-scale lockdowns and business restrictions of 2020, New Jersey’s employment figures continue to signal a sluggish recovery. Just 65% of the approximately 717,000 jobs lost between February and April 2020 have been recovered, and New Jersey is tied for the fourth-highest unemployment rate in the nation as of August 2021 (7.2%). However, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that not all industries are facing the same challenges.

