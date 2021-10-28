CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Busted

Randolph Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) COVID-19 vaccines are overwhelmingly...

www.therandolphleader.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
augustachronicle.com

Myths, lack of community concern drive COVID-19 vaccine resistance

Champ Bailey heard another false report Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine had killed more people than the virus hours before joining a panel addressing vaccine hesitancy. He knows that is part of the problem. "We've all got to dispel these myths over and over and over again," said the Pro...
AUGUSTA, GA
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE

