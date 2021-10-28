CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jankovich tops campaign finance report with more than $10K in contributions

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
 5 days ago

There’s a new campaign fundraising leader among the Manhattan City Commission candidates.

The candidates submitted their financial reports this week for the period of July 23-Oct. 21. All of the contributions noted are from Manhattan unless indicated otherwise. The top four fundraisers are either former or current city commissioners.

1. Former Manhattan city commissioner Richard Jankovich received $10,658.12 in contributions, the most of any candidate. He also received $164.35 in in-kind donations. Jankovich started the period with $3,495, spent $2,668.70, and ended the period with $14,478.94.

Jankovich received donations of $200 or more from Manko Leasing, Inc. ($500), JSG Properties LLC ($500), Ryan Bramhall ($500), Scott and Tamra Mueller of Wamego ($500), Abbott Aluminum, Inc. ($500), H. Philip Howe ($500), Charles Grier ($500), Jack R. Jankovich ($500), himself ($400), Dale and Janet Morris of Forth Worth, Texas ($250), T.J. Vilkanskas ($250), Nick Jankovich ($250), Dennis Mullin ($250), Jillian Moore ($250), Andrea Grier ($250), Roger Sink ($250), Manhattan Firefighters Union 2275 ($250), Neal Farmer ($250), David and Gail Urban ($245), Joe Wilson Insurance Agency ($200), Tom Phillips and Debra Doubek ($200), BCC Real Estate Development, LLC ($200), Bayer Construction Company of Manhattan ($200), William Muir ($200), Kathryn and Michael Holen ($200), Janice Marks ($200), Barbara and Jacob Wassenberg ($200).

He also received donations from state Sen. Tom Hawk ($100) and Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson ($100).

2. Incumbent Usha Reddi ranked second with $7,206.24 in contributions, along with an in-kind donation of $150. She started the period with $5,937.13, spent $11,933, and ended the period with $1,210.25 cash on hand.

Reddi received contributions of $200 or more from Amitabha and Leena Chakrabarti ($500), Rohith Yeleti of Carmel, Indiana ($500), Anoop Jasti of Fishers, Indiana ($500), Oliver Weaver and Gabrielle Thompson ($250), the Manhattan Firefighters Union 2275 ($250), Dilip Vadlamundi of Carmel, Indiana ($250), Sen. Tom Hawk ($200), Steve and Whitney Short ($200), and Dan and Katherine Swenson ($200). She also received a contribution from state Rep. Mike Dodson and his wife, Diane ($190).

3. Mayor Wynn Butler has the third-largest amount, with $6,202.18 received in contributions. He began the period with $1,173.31 cash on hand, spent $5,830.38, and ended the period with $1,541.11.

Butler received donations from Ryan Bramhall ($500), Steven Altobello ($500), Patrick Butler ($300), Julie Hostetler ($250), Wendy DeFries of Bentonville, Arkansas ($250), Wayne Sloan ($250), Bayer Construction ($200), Charles Busch ($200), Matthew Crocker ($200) and Jane Wiltse ($200). Butler also received a donation from state Rep. Mike Dodson ($190).

4. Former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta raised $5,376 and also received an in-kind donation of $150. He started the period with $2,274.65, spent $6,173.02 and ended the period with $1,837.69.

Matta received contributions of $200 or more from Ryan Bramhall ($500), Mike Hill ($500), Grant Witcher ($500), BBB Incorporated ($300), Linda Weis ($250), Randall O’Boyle ($250), Kent Glasscock ($250), Julie Hostetler ($250), Carmen Schober ($200) and William Varney ($200). Matta also received donations from Barry Wilkerson ($100) and Manhattan city commissioner Mark Hatesohl ($50).

5. Monica Macfarlane, assistant graduate program coordinator in the grain science and industry department at K-State, raised $4,595. She started the period with $1,864.46 and ended the period with $714.02. She also received in-kind contributions totaling $222.30 and spent $5.745.44 during the most recent period.

Macfarlane received contributions of $200 or more from Laurie Johnson ($500), city commissioner Usha Reddi ($250), James Franke ($200) and Robin Edmunds ($200). She also received money from city commissioner Linda Morse ($100) and state Rep. Sydney Carlin ($50).

6. Incumbent Aaron Estabrook started the period of July 23 to Oct. 21 with $6,398. He received $2,875 in contributions, spent $8,673.20, and ended the period with $509.80 cash on hand.

Estabrook received donations of $200 or more from Greg Orman of Fairway ($500), Sybil Orman of Olathe ($500), Wayne Sloan ($250) and the Manhattan Firefighters Union 2275 ($250). He also received money from state Sen. Tom Hawk ($100).

7. Kaleb James, a four-time city commission candidate, started the period with $200. He received $980 in contributions, as well as $470.66 in in-kind donations. He spent $1,192 and ended the period with a negative balance of -$12.46.

James received a donation of $200 or more from John Ball ($200). He also paid his own campaign the overdue $12.46 to bring his account to zero.

8. Although K-State doctoral student Marcus Kidd filled out an affidavit of exemption and does not have to submit campaign finance reports, one was submitted for the July 23-Oct. 21 period. Kidd started the period with $499.63 on hand, raised $826.55, and spent $621.05. He ended the period with $705.13, and he did not receive any donations of $200 or more.

9. Local businessman Joe McGraw withdrew from the city commission race earlier this month. He started the period with $950 raised during the previous period. McGraw spent no money and received no campaign contributions, ending his race for the commission with the same $950.

The general election is Nov. 2.

For the Manhattan-Ogden school board race, state law dictates that candidates must file their campaign finance reports within 30 days after a primary, general or special election — meaning there will be no way to learn how much USD 383 candidates spent on their campaigns until after Nov. 2.

