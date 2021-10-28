Brad Pitt loses his joint custody appeal case

Brad Pitt’s been having no luck in his ongoing custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their kids, and a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY explains why. Over five years since they announced their split, Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, are still at odds over their ongoing custody battle. In the latest legal development, Brad was unable to convince the California Supreme Court to restore Judge John Ouderkirk to the case and void the previous ruling that granted the actor joint custody of his five minor children with Angie. In other words, Angelina got another big win in the case over Brad. Morghan Richardson, partner at Davidoff, Hutcher and Citron LLP, now EXCLUSIVELY explains to HollywoodLife why Brad keeps hitting a dead end in his mission to spend more time with his kids, and how its unlikely he’ll undo the initial custody deal he and Angie agreed to back in 2018.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO