Chris Carter Mt. Pleasant Board Candidate Q and A

Top three priorities if elected: I will prioritize increased transparency, engagement, and education. For months, I knocked on doors asking, “What is Lakehaven doing well; and what is required to make them better?” I learned that a disconnect exists between Lakehaven commissioners and its consumers. Residents are unaware of meetings that are being held, and decisions that are being made. Moreover, business owners are informed of regulations after conditions are imposed having no input and no community buy-in. As an experienced community organizer of thirty years, I hope to change that. Before increasing service rates, details explaining why prices are rising must be provided, and discussions of where the funding will go must be openly shared. Additionally, Lakehaven must bring more voices to the table from all areas of our community. The diversity of our water district is truly our strength. The best decisions are made when all viewpoints are gathered, considered, and implemented. Lastly, we must work together for sustainable outcomes through education. If the pandemic taught us nothing else, it taught us to “trust the science.” Today, scientists are ringing the Climate Change alarm. Education is the best way to prepare consumers for changes to increased flood waters, droughts, and pollution burdens.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO