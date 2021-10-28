CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNT ties run deep for Rice quarterback Wiley Green, who will guide Owls against Mean Green on Saturday

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
 5 days ago
Rice quarterback Wiley Green celebrates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run during a 41-17 loss to the Mean Green in the 2018 season. Green made his first start against UNT and is expected to start again Saturday when UNT travels to Rice. Green’s father played soccer for UNT, while his mother worked in the UNT athletics department. Colin Mitchell/Rice Athletics

Wiley Green spent a whole lot of time around North Texas growing up. He really didn’t have a choice in the matter, considering his family’s ties to the Mean Green.

Green’s father, Lamar, played soccer at UNT back when the school had a team. His mother, Tara, worked in the athletics department.

Those ties have been a point of discussion at the Green household this week as Wiley prepares to lead Rice in a game against UNT. The redshirt sophomore is the Owls’ starting quarterback.

“My dad messes around with me about it,” Green said this week. “He’s going to be wearing navy blue this week. He won’t be wearing any green, even though our last name is Green. I’m excited to get after those guys.”

Rice enters its game against UNT on a roll, partly because of Green. He threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 30-24 win over UAB in Birmingham, Alabama.

UAB had not lost a conference home game since reviving its program in 2017. Green’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jaeger Bull gave Rice a 27-14 lead. The Owls hung on from there for a win that pushed them to 3-4 on the season and 2-1 in C-USA play.

Rice has won three of its last four games. The Owls are very much alive for a bowl berth and in the hunt for the C-USA West Division title heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Green split time with two other quarterbacks before coming through in a key spot last week against the Blazers. He is expected to start against UNT (1-6, 0-3 C-USA).

Green was a member of Mike Bloomgren’s first recruiting class at Rice in 2018 and made the first start of his career that year against UNT. He threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run to give Rice a 7-0 lead before the Mean Green charged back for a 41-17 win.

Green has come a long way since then while moving in and out of Rice’s lineup. He started three games in 2018, seven in 2019, played in just one game in 2020 and bounced back to reclaim the starting job this year.

“I’m just so proud,” Bloomgren said. “All of the peaks and valleys that we’ve gone through as a program with Wiley. We came out of the other side a little bit in that game. It meant the world to me.”

Green played at Plano Prestonwood Christian and guided the Lions to the 2017 TAPPS Division I state title. He was recruited by a host of elite academic institutions, including Dartmouth and Brown before signing with Rice, UNT’s longtime conference rival.

Green went to UNT games and was around the program growing up. Tara Green still has friends who work at UNT.

“You naturally go to games and enjoy those experiences,” Green said. “I didn’t grow up cheering for the Mean Green. We cheered for the Aggies down the road because that is where my dad wanted to go.”

The Greens will cheer for Rice this week as Wiley looks to build on his breakout game against UAB. His performance made an impression on UNT’s coaches and players.

“He has a great understanding of their offense and is comfortable in their system,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s managing the ball very well and is taking care of it. He’s also an accurate passer who can beat you over the top.”

Green is particularly effective when Rice can get its running game going to set up play-action passing opportunities. UNT lost cornerbacks John Davis Jr. and Quinn Whitlock to injury in its loss to Liberty last week.

Both Davis and Whitlock are questionable this week, which could force UNT to move wide receiver Loronzo Thompson to cornerback. Rice is sure to test the Mean Green’s secondary considering how accurate Green was in its win over UAB last week.

Green missed on three of his first four passes before coming back to complete 17 of his 22 attempts against the Blazers. He has thrown for 385 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

UNT got after Liberty quarterback Malik Willis last week, sacking him six times in a 35-26 loss. The Mean Green’s issue was they gave up too many big plays late when Liberty scored 21 unanswered points to pull away for the win.

UNT can’t afford similar breakdowns against Rice and Green.

“It comes down to doing our jobs,” UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis said. “Last week we executed our jobs, but it came down to key points where we didn’t execute our defense. This week we have to execute our game plan.”

UNT did just that back when Green made his first start for the Owls against UNT. The Mean Green rolled past Rice 41-17 on their way to a nine-win season in 2018, when Rice finished 2-11.

A whole lot has changed since then for both programs. What remains the same is the importance of games against UNT for Green.

“It’s a pretty cool thing,” Green said. “I have a lot of ties to the university. Here at Rice, it’s always exciting to play North Texas.”

