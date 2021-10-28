CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan building critical momentum as it readies for final two games

By Steve Gamel
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Ryan coach Dave Henigan hands out high-fives after the Raiders scored against Longview on Aug. 28 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The Ryan Raiders got the offensive explosion they were looking for last week and, as a result, cobbled together perhaps their most complete game of the year. Naturally, the goal this week is simple: do it again.

They’ll have that chance on Friday when they host Frisco Independence at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., and on paper, Ryan (7-1, 6-0 District 5-5A Division I) shouldn’t have any problems beating an Independence team (3-5, 2-4) that has won just three games all year. But ensuring they are firing on all cylinders when they do that is even more important knowing that Friday’s game is one of only two left before the playoffs begin in two weeks.

Not to mention, a win would set up a winner-take-all showdown for the district title on Nov. 5 against Frisco Lone Star. So there’s a lot to look forward to for the defending 5A DI state champions.

“Our kids have always done a good job of taking everything one game at a time,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “This will be senior night, and you want to do well. But also, we played our most complete game last week and want to build on that. If you’re looking too far down the road to something else, you can’t take care of what is in your face right now.

“You want to start that climb now and peak at the right time. This is a good time to start playing your best.”

The optimism stems from their recent 55-14 win over Frisco Heritage. The Raiders piled up a season-high 607 yards in that game and saw first-year quarterback Khalon Davis complete 16 of his 17 passes for a season-high 313 yards and a touchdown. Ryan had three different receivers, three running backs and three quarterbacks all account for scores.

It was a long-overdue coming out party for the offense, which has been accused of being a bit shaky at times. And their plan was simple: move guys around, get the ball into the hands of their playmakers and be aggressive. That includes running back Kalib Hicks, who scored three times.

As a result, Ryan broke out for scoring plays of 19, 17, 55, 40 and 69 yards.

Meanwhile, the Raiders forced two turnovers and held Frisco Heritage scoreless through the first three quarters.

“We have a lot of guys who can do really good things with the ball, and it was important to get it into their hands,” Henigan said. His team came in averaging 33.7 points per game. “I thought we looked very balanced.”

As great as the offense looked last week, Ryan will continue to hang its hat on a stingy defense that is ranked 6th in the area overall, including being No. 5 against the run (69.38) and fourth in points against (10.75). That could cause problems for Independence, which is coming off a 44-32 loss to The Colony and relies heavily on the running back tandem of Reggie Bush and Use Enyeribe.

Bush has rushed for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns while Enyeribe has 595 yards and five scores. Bush has also caught 13 balls for 272 yards and two scores. Matteo Quattrin is in his first year as the Knights’ quarterback and has thrown for 625 yards and seven touchdowns. But he’s also thrown seven interceptions.

Henigan said he’s surprised by Independence’s struggles this season, and that he’s not going to overlook them.

“They are better than their record indicates,” he said. “Their running backs are really good and run the ball well. They present a lot of looks on defense, too. I think their record is a little bit deceiving because they do some really good things.

“For us, it’s about doing what we need to do to be better. It’s a great time to start playing your best.”

