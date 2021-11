(Grove City MN-) The Litchfield Independent Review says former New London-Spicer Schools Superintendent Paul Carlson has been chosen interim superintendent of the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District during the ACGC Board meeting Monday. The paper says Carlson is expected to serve the district part-time through June 2022. He partially replaces Superintendent Nels Onstad, who is leaving the top ACGC post to join the consultation team at SiteLogiq, a firm that specializes in managing school facility projects and other educational consulting. The ACGC School Board moved quickly to hire Carlson for the interim position. It met in special session on Oct. 18, during which it heard video conference presentations from three executive search firms. Carlson is also a part-time superintendent for the Hancock School District.

