Kelly Stone has been a competitive athlete since childhood. The 30-year-old from Lakewood, CO, competed in gymnastics and went on to become a Division I swimmer for the University of San Diego, where she also obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology. Having also completed a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Florida, Stone carved out a respected career as a pediatric and adult physical therapist. Her understanding of the science, and effort, required to compete at the highest level is what spurs her passion for CrossFit, a discipline that Stone has been crushing since 2016.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO