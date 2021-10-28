Reinbold enters not guilty pleas to wife’s murder

Catherine “Cassie” Heppner Murderer Pleads Guilty. The sad tale of a senseless death has some resolution for the family of Catherine “Cassie” Heppner. In a plea deal, her murderer is expected to plead guilty to the fatal stabbing death of the 46-year-old Timberland marketing director according to people.com. Without a guilty plea, he could have faced life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is November 3. She had just stopped by the company’s corporate headquarters on a Sunday to pick up some items needed for a business trip when the fatal attack occurred.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO