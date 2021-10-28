CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reinbold enters not guilty pleas to wife’s murder

By Larissa Donovan
An Oklee man entered not guilty pleas to the murder of his wife. Forty-five-year-old Eric Reinbold is accused of the stabbing death of Lissette Reinbold in early July and was on the run for nearly a...

