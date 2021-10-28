Reinbold enters not guilty pleas to wife’s murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A leader of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood gang in the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup was sentenced to life without parole for ordering the murder of a member of a rival gang, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Tuesday.
Joseph Leissler, 52, was convicted in August of first-degree murder, three gang-related charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after he ordered three gang members to attack John O’Sullivan, a member of the gang Dead Man Incorporated, with homemade prison knives.
The Aug. 14, 2016 attack was apparently carried out as retaliation for a gang-related
