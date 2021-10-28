CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Gorillas teams up with Tesco as grocery delivery battle rages

By Jennifer Faull
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid grocery delivery startup Gorillas previously described national supermarkets as the biggest competition it faces. But in the frantic battle for post-pandemic growth, it’s inked a major partnership with Tesco. “We see traditional retailers as our competition,” Gorillas’ head of brand Danny Barry told The Drum earlier this year....

www.thedrum.com

The Independent

Aldi plans 15 new supermarkets with hundreds of jobs available

Aldi is to open 15 new supermarkets in the UK before the end of the year, creating hundreds of jobs.The locations include Edinburgh, Orpington, southeast London, and Poole in Dorset, adding to the chain’s 930 existing stores.They are part of more than £1.3bn to be invested in 100 new stores over the next two years.Each new store creates 30 jobs on average, Aldi says.Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “There are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option.“We’re committed to changing that and opening nearly four new stores a week before Christmas clearly demonstrates our progress.”PA Read More Ryanair launches 250 new routes this winterSunak promises to make UK ‘world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre’Squid Game crypto plunges to $0 as ‘scam’ steals millions of dollars from investors
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

The Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery Space is Due for Consolidation

Where once consumers were impressed to have groceries delivered to their homes the next day, now online shoppers are expecting quicker and quicker fulfillment. Incumbents and newcomers alike are racing to meet these on-demand expectations. In 2020, FreshDirect launched two-hour delivery in select markets, and in May, Instacart launched a 30-minute delivery feature. Meanwhile, a host of startups are emerging, promising to have groceries at consumers’ doors in as little as 15 or even 10 minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Jokr Grocery Delivery Start-Up Implements Demand Forecasting

Grocery delivery start-up Jokr has partnered with Relex Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to implement demand forecasting, replenishment, space planning and workload forecasting across its nearly 100 hubs worldwide. Incorporating the Relex Living Retail Platform into its core operations will boost Jokr’s planning efficiency, reduce inventory and increase...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WLWT 5

Kroger launches Boost, a grocery delivery subscription service

CINCINNATI — "Wow! Well, I just heard about it," Paul Downs said Wednesday. Like most Kroger shoppers, Downs is just starting to learn about the grocery chain's new subscription-based delivery service called Boost. "For $59 customers can place an order for delivery of more than $35 or more, and get...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Drum

Grab and Lazada join forces to provide on-demand same-day delivery

Grab and Lazada have come together to help sellers on Lazada’s platform with same-day delivery services for their consumers in Singapore through GrabExpress. This will allow businesses to create new ways of meeting consumers’ new purchase habits as they have become increasingly accustomed to speed and convenience when online shopping.
ECONOMY
Retail Wire

How disruptive is the rapid delivery model to grocery?

According to a recent Pitney Bowes BOXpoll survey, 54 percent of U.S. consumers believe grocery delivery within an hour is important to them, well above other categories. That’s good news for the wide range of “ultra-fast” or “rapid” delivery upstarts entering the marketplace. The entrants promise delivery within as little...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Tesco to offer 10-minute deliveries through partnership with Gorillas

Tesco plans to deliver shopping to customers' doors in as little as 10 minutes after launching a partnership with start-up Gorillas.The chain began a pilot on Thursday from its store in Thornton Heath, South London.Tesco has already expanded into rapid grocery delivery with its own Whoosh service, which promises to deliver shopping in 60 minutes. Supermarkets are dealing with renewed competition from start-ups including Gorillas and Getir which offer rapid deliveries and big discounts to attract new customers.Sainsbury's offers 1-hour deliveries through its Chop Chop app while several other chains are listed on apps including Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Under...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thebrag.com

The best grocery delivery apps for Sydney

Lockdown may be over, but there’s no way we’re slumming it and doing our own shopping – that’s why we’ve found the best grocery delivery apps for Sydney. All the groceries, none of the hassle. If we took one thing from lockdown, it’s that sometimes we definitely prefer our own...
CELL PHONES
grocerydive.com

Uber and Carrefour launch instant grocery delivery in Paris

Uber and French retailer Carrefour have launched a high-speed grocery-delivery service in Paris, the companies announced in a press release on Tuesday. The new service, which is known as Carrefour Sprint and exclusively available on the Uber Eats app, will provide delivery in 15 minutes or less of nearly 2,000 items, including produce, dry goods and cleaning products.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts.com

Uber Drives 15-Minute Grocery Delivery in Paris

Uber is driving into Paris with 15-minute grocery delivery, taking on the many rival startups in Europe all looking for a piece of the store-to-door delivery pie. The rideshare and food delivery giant expanded its partnership with the French grocery chain Carrefour to launch the service — Carrefour Sprint — which is available on the Uber Eats app starting Tuesday (Oct. 26), according to multiple media reports.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Forbes

How Rapid Grocery Delivery Companies Can Automate Their Operations

Brittain is a robotics, micro-fulfillment, supply chain, and strategy executive. He is also a globally recognized retail thought leader. Uber launched in 2011. And a new form of transportation was also launched: ride-hailing. Ride-hailing allows customers to use an app to request a car at a customer’s location that will then deliver them to wherever they want to go — for a fee, of course.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tippnews.com

CUB Works with Capstone Logistics on Last Mile Grocery Delivery

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CUB and Capstone Logistics are collaborating to bring grocery and liquor deliveries to Minnesota residents. Capstone is currently deploying 300 independent contractors to 80 grocery stores and 27 wine and liquor stores. PHOTO CAPTION: Capstone last mile delivery associate in branded...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
chainstoreage.com

Consumers prefer online grocery order pickup at stores over delivery

Demand for home delivery of online grocery orders has plateaued even as retailers continue to roll out same-day delivery services. The number of online grocery customers who report using curbside pickup at least once in the last year increased to 61% on average in 2021, up 9% from the previous year’s survey, according to a study by Mercatus conducted in collaboration with Incisiv.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Footwear News

How Foot Locker Is Battling Bots and Supply Chain Delays This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Foot Locker wants everyone to get the shoes on their wish list. The retailer announced on Tuesday a revamped model for its launch reservation system to help keep product access away from bots and maintain fairness for consumers. Through the new system, online inventory will now be available for launch reservations. Shoppers looking to purchase sneakers will be prompted to use Foot Locker’s mobile app launch reservation system to participate in select drops. “We’ve really listened to consumers and their feedback on this,” said Foot Locker Inc.’s CMO Jed Berger. “And I feel really excited about what we have coming.” Bots,...
