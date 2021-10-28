Gorillas teams up with Tesco as grocery delivery battle rages

Aldi is to open 15 new supermarkets in the UK before the end of the year, creating hundreds of jobs.The locations include Edinburgh, Orpington, southeast London, and Poole in Dorset, adding to the chain’s 930 existing stores.They are part of more than £1.3bn to be invested in 100 new stores over the next two years.Each new store creates 30 jobs on average, Aldi says.Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “There are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option.“We’re committed to changing that and opening nearly four new stores a week before Christmas clearly demonstrates our progress.”PA Read More Ryanair launches 250 new routes this winterSunak promises to make UK ‘world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre’Squid Game crypto plunges to $0 as ‘scam’ steals millions of dollars from investors

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 HOURS AGO