Colonel McCormick returns from the past — and looks suspiciously familiar

CHICAGO — The killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French brought to light one of the city’s most perplexing problems — how to slow the flow of illegal guns that are fueling the surge in violence. The handgun used in French’s killing was allegedly bought by a straw purchaser in Northwest Indiana, then transferred to […]
CHICAGO — The CEO of McDonald’s has sparked backlash after text messages he sent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed that he blamed the parents of two children who were fatally shot in the city. Texts that Chris Kempczinski sent to Lightfoot were recently made public after a meeting between the two in April. In the […]
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody. FBI agents took Heather Mack, 26, into custody on her […]
KENOSHA, Wisc. — When the third day of the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Thursday morning, the prosecutor will push for the removal of a juror who was caught telling a joke. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the juror was heard telling a joke to a bailiff. No details were given on what […]
CHICAGO — Chicago’s most infamous pedophile priest is a free man and has returned to the City of Chicago. WGN Investigates found Daniel McCormack living downtown above a coffee shop. “Of course it haunts me,” McCormack told WGN Investigates’ Ben Bradley. “I’m trying to put it behind me so I can move forward.” McCormack […]
