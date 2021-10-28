CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US GDP grew 2.0% annualized in Q3, missed expectations

By ActionForex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS GDP grew 2.0% annualized in Q3, below expectation of 2.6%. The increase in real GDP...

US Monthly GDP Index for September 2021

Monthly GDP rose 0.2% in September following 1.0% growth in August (unrevised). The increase in September reflected increases in domestic final sales and nonfarm inventory investment that were partially offset by a decrease in net exports. About one-half of the increase in domestic final sales was accounted for by personal consumption expenditures.
ECONOMY
Canada GDP grew 0.4% mom in Aug, to be flat in Sep

Canada GDP rose 0.4% mom in August, below expectation of 0.7% mom. Overall 15 of 20 industrial sectors were up. Services-producing industries rose 0.6%. Goods-producing industries dropped -0.1% Preliminary information suggests that real GDP was essentially unchanged in September. Advance estimate points to an approximate 0.5% rise in real GDP in Q3.
WORLD
GBP USD Pushed Higher by Weaker-Than-Expected US GDP Report

The pound mounted a recovery on Thursday that saw it briefly jump above 1.38 against the dollar before settling just below the resistance level. The GBP USD rate was supported by interest rate expectations in the run-up to the Bank of England’s (BoE) November meeting and a weaker-than-expected economic report from the US.
BUSINESS
Real GDP Increases 2.0% for the Third Quarter

Real GDP increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.0% during the third quarter of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s “advance” estimate. Real GDP increased 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021. Real GDP increase in the third quarter was a result of increases in private...
ECONOMY
A Few Comments on Q3 GDP and Investment

Earlier from the BEA: Gross Domestic Product, Third Quarter 2021 (Advance Estimate) Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 6.7 percent.
MARKETS
US Q3 GDP Much Worse Than Q2. But Will It Continue?

The Advanced look at Q3 GDP for the US was only 2% vs 6.7% in Q2. And although economists expected the economy to slow to 2.7% due to supply chain issues and the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the headline print was even worse than expected. In addition, the GDP Price Index (or the deflator) was a lofty 5.7% vs 5.5% expected, although it was lower than the 6.2% print from Q2. So, we still have high and persistent inflation and lower growth, or STAGFLATION. However, given that it is already the end of the 1st month of Q4, the data is stale, and markets are not likely to trade on it. With decreases in the coronavirus and supply chain issues expected to be resolved over the next year, GDP moving forward is expected to increase.
BUSINESS
Breaking: US economy grows by 2.0% in Q3 vs. 2.7% expected

The United States' Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.0% in the third quarter of 2021, the first estimate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed this Thursday. This marked a sharp deceleration from the 6.7% growth recorded in the second quarter and also missed consensus estimates for a reading of 2.7%.
MARKETS
US GDP Edged Up 2.0% in Q3 as Supply Limited Growth

GDP growth decelerated to 2.0% in Q3 from 6.7% in Q2. Lack of availability of vehicles contributed to slower household and business spending. Household purchasing power remains elevated, but much of the ‘easy’ growth to be had from the reopening of the economy is in the rear-view mirror. A large...
ECONOMY
Economy
3Q GDP Growth Falls to 2%, Below Expectations, as Consumers Pull Back

The U.S. economy slowed markedly in the third quarter to an annual growth rate of 2%, as consumers turned skittish and businesses grappled with supply shortages, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The pace was dramatically slower than the 6.3% and 6.7% rates of the first and second...
ECONOMY
German Preliminary GDP expands 1.8% in Q3 vs. 2.2% expected, EUR/USD stays unfazed

German GDP arrives at 1.8% QoQ in Q3 vs. 2.2% expected. Annualized German GDP stands at 2.5% in Q3 vs. 2.5% expected. EUR/USD unmoved on downbeat German Q3 growth numbers. The German economy expanded 1.8% inter-quarter in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the expectations of 2.2% and 1.6% booked in Q2, the preliminary report published by Destatis showed on Friday.
ECONOMY
Jobless Claims, Q3 GDP Lower than Expected

ADP (. and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the month of October. Continuing Claims also notched a post-Covid low, with a nice drop to 2.243 million longer-term jobless claims from the previous read’s 2.48 million. These figures continue to eat away at those lofty levels of unemployment; we’ll see that we are back on the pre-Covid track once we’re below 2 million long-term jobless claims per week. Clearly, we’re pointed in the right direction.
MARKETS
France GDP grew 3.0% qoq in Q3, almost back to pre-crisis level

France GDP rose 3.0% qoq in Q3, above expectation of 2.4% qoq. GDP has almost returned to pre-crisis level, just -0.1% below Q4 2019 level. Final internal demand (excluding inventory changes) contributed positively to GDP growth this quarter (+3.3 points, after +1.5 points in Q2): in particular, households’ consumption expenditure accelerated very strongly (+5.0% after +1.3%), and contributed for +2.5 points to GDP growth this quarter. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) was almost stable (-0.1% after +2.5% in the previous quarter).
ECONOMY
Canada GDP expected to rebound

The Canadian dollar has had an uneventful week, even though there was plenty of buzz in the financial markets over the BoC decision to end its stimulus programme. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2337, down 0.07%. Canada wraps up the week with GDP for September. After a soft reading of...
WORLD
US GDP Up 2% In Q3: 'Very Disappointing'

Investors got some disappointing news about the economic rebound Thursday when the U.S. Commerce Department reported third-quarter GDP growth that fell short of economist expectations. What Happened? U.S. GDP grew just 2% in the third quarter, short of economist estimates of 2.8%. Third-quarter growth represented the slowest rate since the...
ECONOMY
Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q3, EU up 2.1% qoq

Eurozone GDP grew 2.2% qoq in Q3, slightly above expectation of 2.1% qoq. EU GDP grew 2.1% qoq. Among the EU Member States for which data are available, Austria (+3.3%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by France (+3.0%) and Portugal (+2.9%). The lowest growth was recorded in Latvia (+0.3%) and GDP was stable in Lithuania (0.0%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.
ECONOMY
US GDP Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, losing momentum in Q3

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the annualized GDP growth for Q3 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts of economists and researchers of eight major banks, regarding the upcoming US data. Markets expect the US economy to expand by 2.5% on a yearly basis after growing by 6.7% in the second quarter.
ECONOMY
ECB and US Q3 GDP in focus

European markets underwent a modest pullback yesterday with modest losses across the board, however there was little in the price action to suggest that the declines were anything other than a brief pause in the overall move higher, with shares set to open unchanged later this morning, despite a sell-off in Asia markets.
BUSINESS
USD Remains Stable As Traders Eye US GDP Rate For Q3

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.
BUSINESS

