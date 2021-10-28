CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Vax A Million Didnt Pull In Many Jabs

By Micah Dixon
Governor Mike DeWine came in with an idea to have more people get vaccinated, where if you get the vaccination you’d be entered into a lottery to win, $1,000,000, and students would win $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college.

Well survey says that offer did nothing to increase the number of people getting vaccinated and entering the lottery. May Ohioans are still skeptical of the vaccine! There is a study out that shows number of are by 50% form people catching C19.

This was a good shot, and good try to get people to protect their immune systems. Its nice that people have the option to take the vaccine oppose to being forced to.

Are you vaccinated?

