15 Great Recipes That Start with Hearts of Palm

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!

