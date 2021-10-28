CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Great Recipes That Start with Hearts of Palm

By Sarra Sedghi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearts of palm are tropical treasures, harvested from the core of various palm trees, including coconut, açai palm, and palmetto. You've most likely encountered them in salads, but did you know...

New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Palm Trees#Salad#Food Drink
Allrecipes.com

5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

15 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day Off Right

You already know breakfast is important. But this is especially true for people with diabetes. A balanced breakfast will power you through the first part of your day, break the overnight fasting, and keep your blood sugar stable. When choosing a morning meal, the American Diabetes Association advises that you opt for complex carbs (like fruit and whole grains) for fiber, and stick to heart-healthy amounts of saturated fat and sodium. Focusing on this nutritional criteria, our list of delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast ideas includes overnight oats, smoothies, muffins, eggs, toast, and more.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: Drop everything and go eat this new burger

They should have called it Jugos Acapulco with Burgers. But they went with wings, as in Jugos Acapulco with Wings. I’ve got nothing against the wings, though. The spicy chipotle chicken wings are delicious. But it’s the burgers that are going to make this place famous. If the name already...
SANTA ANA, CA
Mashed

Tender Slow Cooked Pork With Onion Soup Mix Recipe

The fall months are upon us, which means that it's comfort food season. We can't think of a better, more comforting way to usher the season in than with this recipe for tender slow cooked pork, which comes to us from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting With Tina. Musgrave uses onion soup mix as the sole seasoning ingredient while slow-cooking the pork roast, which adds a perfectly savory flavor element. The onion soup mix is made of so many delicious seasonings that work well with roasted pork, including onion powder, onion flakes, beef bouillon, salt, pepper, and garlic — they are truly a match made in comfort food heaven!
RECIPES
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Cherry Yum Yum Recipe

Satisfy your sweet tooth craving with this cherry yum yum, made with layers of crunchy crust, dreamy cream cheese, & sweet cherry filling. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine the butter or margarine, flour, white sugar, and chopped pecans. Press mixture into the bottom of 1 9x13-inch baking dish and bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes. Allow crust to cool completely before preceding.
RECIPES
The Independent

9 best casserole dishes for heart-warming stews, chillis and soups

A great casserole dish is a fast-track to the sort of hearty comfort food everyone loves. Throw in ingredients, transfer the dish to the oven and you’ll soon be sitting down to a steaming chilli, chicken chasseur or rich beef stew.Though casserole dishes can be expensive, the best ones will last a lifetime so it’s an investment worth making. If you’re planning to splash out, it’s worth buying one that works on the hob and in the oven, and it’s a bonus if it looks good enough to bring straight to the table for serving.Size, shape and material are all...
RECIPES
Only In Colorado

The Unassuming Colorado Restaurant That Serves The Best Green Chile You’ve Ever Tried

Are you looking for THE best green chile in Colorado? Obviously, it is hard to award, as there are plenty of stellar recipes around the Centennial State. However, there is one place, in particular, that stands out in our mind, which is this unassuming Colorado restaurant that serves the best green chile you have ever […] The post The Unassuming Colorado Restaurant That Serves The Best Green Chile You’ve Ever Tried appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE

