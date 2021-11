Precisely what is ‘the whole exercise’ then? There are many components in modern audio that go for an unbalanced form of dynamic expression. They are often very good – make that ‘excellent’ – at determining the intensity of the upper registers and the slam of the lower frequencies but are less direct in the all-important midrange. This isn’t a ‘scooped out’ sound per se, but it can sound forthright and forward in these regions; equipment often described as ‘detailed’ and especially ‘candid’. In some cases, that’s described as ‘zing’. It might be exciting and attention-grabbing, but it isn’t necessarily ‘honest’. The Kuzma PLATIS/Damper ‘whole exercise’ is to control that youthful exuberance and replace it with some more mature elegance and expression.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO