Kids First will collaborate with Amazon Kids Plus on a new original kids’ program set in the Hello Kitty universe titled “Hello Kitty: Super Style!” The new series is being produced with a global audience in mind, and will be made available in major territories around the world, including the U.S. Paris-based Watch Next. Banijay’s Monello will produce with Milan-based Maga Animation Studio. Kids First will handle global distribution outside of Asia, where Japanese company ABC Frontier will represent the series. The new, 3D-animated production will follow Hello Kitty and other members of the Cherry Town community as the titular character uses the power of her magical bow to transform herself to any number of versions of herself, including but not limited to explorer, chef and pop star, as is appropriate in any given episode.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO