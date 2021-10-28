Can the Colts take down a red hot Titans team in Week 8? | On Site

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are the headliners in the matchup between the Packers and Chiefs in Week 9, but there is much more to the schedule. Who will win the battle of Ohio? Cincinnati and Cleveland meet in a matchup of teams trying to keep pace in the super-competitive AFC North. Baker Mayfield led the Browns to a pair of wins against Joe Burrow last season. Will the Bengals get revenge?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO