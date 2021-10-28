CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray County, CO

Small health tax will have beneficial impact on well-being

ouraynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Editor: I’m not a fan of high taxes, but I am strongly in favor...

www.ouraynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins close reelection race

CBS News has projected that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will win a second term. He is the first Democratic governor to win reelection since 1977, but Murphy's thin margin of victory, currently about one point, in what was considered a safe blue state is raising red flags for Democrats around the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ouray County, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Ouray County, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Grants
The Hill

The Memo: Trump dinged by Youngkin win

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy