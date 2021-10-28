Why four-year-old Cleo Smith ISN'T on the missing persons register despite vanishing from outback camp 12 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skeletal remains found near Black Mountain have been positively identified as a 26-year-old Las Vegas valley woman who had been reported missing last year. Jawaher Hejji was reported missing on Dec. 25, 2020 after family members had not seen or heard from her in three days.
Turley, Okla. — Shannon Miller was last seen Oct. 19 and is person number 4 missing from the Turley area in this past month. His girlfriend, Shanna Ragan, left for work early that morning and when she returned home Miller was gone. The car he was driving was found by Ragan Oct. 21 at 106th Street North on the bridge over Bird Creek.
Police believe four-year-old Cleo Smith was abducted from her tent at a West Australian campsite and have offered a $1m reward for information leading to her location. Detectives have not given up hope of finding Cleo alive but admit all signs point to her having been abducted from the popular Blowholes campsite on WA’s north-west coast six days ago.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old girl who was missing for 18 days in Australia was found alive and well, police said Tuesday. The missing girl, Cleo Smith, was found after police forced their way into a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon at around 1 a.m., Western Australian Police Force Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a statement.
Missing toddler Cleo Smith would have been found by now if she had wandered away from her family's campsite and was likely abducted, a criminologist claims. Xanthe Mallett, who appeared on Australian true crime TV program Wanted and the BBC series History Cold Case, said it was unlikely the four-year-old girl wandered so far from the campsite that she hadn't been found as yet.
Police have seized CCTV of a car driving down a highway in the middle of the night near the campground where Cleo Smith was last seen at. The four-year-old disappeared in the early hours of October 16 and was last seen in the tent she was sharing with her family at the Blowholes camping site, near Carnarvon in Western Australia.
The police in Australia are searching the beach shacks along the Macleod coast for a missing 4-year-old girl, who was last seen Saturday sleeping in a tent with her family. Cleo Smith was staying in a tent with her family at the Blowholes Campground, before going missing. Authorities launched a search for the girl after her parents woke up and found she was not in her sleeping bag inside the tent. Despite an extensive land, air and sea search, there have been no clues as to the whereabouts of Cleo, Perth Now reported.
Witnesses have come forward to tell police they saw a car near the campsite missing girl Cleo Smith vanished from about the time screeching tyres were heard. Lead detective Superintendent Rod Wilde on Sunday said the car was seen about 3am on October 16 when Cleo went missing. The car...
Theories about the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith from a remote campsite now include the possibility she has been moved interstate. Western Australian Police made a national appeal for information on the child's disappearance about 1.30am on Saturday after Cleo went missing from the family's shared tent at Blowholes campsite, north of Carnarvon, in Western Australia.
Police are hunting for a four-year-old girl who has been missing for three days after vanishing from a campsite in rural Australia. Cleo Smith was last seen by mother Ellie on Saturday in a tent they were sharing at the Blow Holes campsite on the coast of Western Australia. Ellie...
A four-year-old girl who had went missing from a campsite in Australia has been found “alive and well” locked inside a house.Cleo Smith disappeared from a remote campsite on the Coral Coast in Western Australia more than two weeks ago on 16 October.Police said that she has been found in a house at about 1am local time on Wednesday (3 November) in Carnarvon, a town about an hour south of the Blowholes campsite in Point Quobba – where she vanished from.A 36-year-old man – who lives in the same town as Cleo’s parents but has no family connection to...
A 12-year-old girl vanished while out on Halloween night, Georgia police said. Hailynn Parker was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in a residential neighborhood of Douglasville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She was wearing a black hoodie with a black shirt, black jeans and black Nike slide sandals,...
Cleo Smith's mother has shared a heartbreaking video showing her missing girl laughing and playing before she was abducted. Ellie Smith posted a 20-second TikTok montage of the smiling blonde-haired girl along with missing persons posters reminding Australians of the $1 milliion reward for information that can lead to her finding her.
(CNN) — The Western Australian government has offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($750,000) reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl missing for six days in a remote coastal area. Cleo Smith vanished from her family’s tent at Blowholes campsite in Macleod, about 50 kilometers...
A four-year-old Australian girl was found "alive and well" on Wednesday, police said, sparking elation Down Under more than two weeks after she disappeared from her family's tent during a camping trip.
Cleo Smith was found alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was believed to have been abducted 18 days ago, Western Australia police said.
"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'," police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said in a statement posted on Facebook.
"She said 'My name is Cleo'."
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera...
A $1 million reward is being offered by police for information connected to the disappearance of Cleo Smith, a 4-year-old Australian girl who vanished Saturday from a tent in a West Australian campsite. As CrimeOnline previously reported, family members reported Cleo missing on Saturday morning from Blowholes Campground in Macleod,...
It was a warm, unremarkable Friday when just around dusk Ellie Smith and her partner, Jake Gliddon, pitched the family tent at a remote campsite on Western Australia’s rugged Coral Coast. They chose the wild beach camp nestled on a small dune system at Point Quobba, about 10-hours’ drive north...
