Why four-year-old Cleo Smith ISN'T on the missing persons register despite vanishing from outback camp 12 days ago

A four-year-old Australian girl was found "alive and well" on Wednesday, police said, sparking elation Down Under more than two weeks after she disappeared from her family's tent during a camping trip. Cleo Smith was found alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was believed to have been abducted 18 days ago, Western Australia police said. "One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'," police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said in a statement posted on Facebook. "She said 'My name is Cleo'."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO