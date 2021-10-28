CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Why four-year-old Cleo Smith ISN'T on the missing persons register despite vanishing from outback camp 12 days ago

By Charlie Coë - Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Cleo Smith's name has yet to be added to the...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fourth person reported missing from the Turley area

Turley, Okla. — Shannon Miller was last seen Oct. 19 and is person number 4 missing from the Turley area in this past month. His girlfriend, Shanna Ragan, left for work early that morning and when she returned home Miller was gone. The car he was driving was found by Ragan Oct. 21 at 106th Street North on the bridge over Bird Creek.
Daily Mail

Touching family photos emerge of missing toddler Cleo Smith as a criminologist claims the four-year-old girl couldn't have wandered off and was almost certainly ABDUCTED

Missing toddler Cleo Smith would have been found by now if she had wandered away from her family's campsite and was likely abducted, a criminologist claims. Xanthe Mallett, who appeared on Australian true crime TV program Wanted and the BBC series History Cold Case, said it was unlikely the four-year-old girl wandered so far from the campsite that she hadn't been found as yet.
Daily Mail

Footage is seized showing a car speeding off from campground where Cleo Smith vanished at 3am in stunning police break in 'kidnapping' case that's shocked Australia

Police have seized CCTV of a car driving down a highway in the middle of the night near the campground where Cleo Smith was last seen at. The four-year-old disappeared in the early hours of October 16 and was last seen in the tent she was sharing with her family at the Blowholes camping site, near Carnarvon in Western Australia.
International Business Times

Missing Cleo Smith Update: Beach Shacks Searched For 4-Year-Old Girl Amid Grave Concerns

The police in Australia are searching the beach shacks along the Macleod coast for a missing 4-year-old girl, who was last seen Saturday sleeping in a tent with her family. Cleo Smith was staying in a tent with her family at the Blowholes Campground, before going missing. Authorities launched a search for the girl after her parents woke up and found she was not in her sleeping bag inside the tent. Despite an extensive land, air and sea search, there have been no clues as to the whereabouts of Cleo, Perth Now reported.
Daily Mail

Fresh lead in the hunt for Cleo as witness reveals they sighted a car driving from campsite area at the same time the four-year-old girl vanished - and her voice is heard on CCTV

Witnesses have come forward to tell police they saw a car near the campsite missing girl Cleo Smith vanished from about the time screeching tyres were heard. Lead detective Superintendent Rod Wilde on Sunday said the car was seen about 3am on October 16 when Cleo went missing. The car...
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Telling clue hints that little Cleo, 4, could be in another STATE after vanishing from her family's campsite four days ago

Theories about the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith from a remote campsite now include the possibility she has been moved interstate. Western Australian Police made a national appeal for information on the child's disappearance about 1.30am on Saturday after Cleo went missing from the family's shared tent at Blowholes campsite, north of Carnarvon, in Western Australia.
Daily Mail

Hunt for the Australian 'Maddie McCann': Desperate search for four-year-old girl who vanished three days ago from campsite after her mother woke to find her missing from tent

Police are hunting for a four-year-old girl who has been missing for three days after vanishing from a campsite in rural Australia. Cleo Smith was last seen by mother Ellie on Saturday in a tent they were sharing at the Blow Holes campsite on the coast of Western Australia. Ellie...
The Independent

Missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive by police in locked house two weeks after disappearance

A four-year-old girl who had went missing from a campsite in Australia has been found “alive and well” locked inside a house.Cleo Smith disappeared from a remote campsite on the Coral Coast in Western Australia more than two weeks ago on 16 October.Police said that she has been found in a house at about 1am local time on Wednesday (3 November) in Carnarvon, a town about an hour south of the Blowholes campsite in Point Quobba – where she vanished from.A 36-year-old man – who lives in the same town as Cleo’s parents but has no family connection to...
Daily Mail

Cleo Smith's mother posts heartbreaking video montage of the missing four-year-old laughing and playing at home before she 'was abducted' from her family's tent on a camping trip

Cleo Smith's mother has shared a heartbreaking video showing her missing girl laughing and playing before she was abducted. Ellie Smith posted a 20-second TikTok montage of the smiling blonde-haired girl along with missing persons posters reminding Australians of the $1 milliion reward for information that can lead to her finding her.
AFP

'My name is Cleo': four-year-old Australian girl found after 18-day search

A four-year-old Australian girl was found "alive and well" on Wednesday, police said, sparking elation Down Under more than two weeks after she disappeared from her family's tent during a camping trip. Cleo Smith was found alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, not far from where she was believed to have been abducted 18 days ago, Western Australia police said. "One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'," police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said in a statement posted on Facebook. "She said 'My name is Cleo'."
