Facebook to be called Meta in nod to its ‘metaverse’ vision

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Facebook Inc is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on its ambitions building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the next big computing platform. The rebrand comes as the world’s largest social media company battles criticisms...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 0

#Metaverse#Silicon Valley#Virtual Environment#Reuters#Facebook Inc#Mvrs
