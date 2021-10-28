Facebook to be called Meta in nod to its ‘metaverse’ vision

Following a flurry of activity at Facebook last week, new rumors have emerged that the social media platform could be looking to change its name as early as in a few days. The Verge first broke that its new name could be related to Horizon, a virtual reality platform the company recently created. Others, such as the company’s former Civic Integrity Chief Samidh Chakrabarti, have speculated that the site could be renamed “Meta,” in reference to founder Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to expand into the next frontier of the internet.

