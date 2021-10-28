CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Flood Watch issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Chester, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chester; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Chester, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin Counties. In Arkansas, Cross, Crittenden and St. Francis Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Prince Edward FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Prince Edward County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Cumberland, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Caroline; Charles City; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; New Kent; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland Areas of fog and freezing fog will continue to restrict visibilities under after sunrise from the Piedmont to the Northern Neck in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility and potentially slippery spots due to the fog. Drive at reduced speeds...use low beam headlights only...and watch for children at school bus stops.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Hancock County. In Virginia, Lee, Wise, Scott and Russell Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Logan, Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Logan; Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Scott, Yell, Logan, Montgomery and Polk Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Chester, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin Counties. In Arkansas, Cross, Crittenden and St. Francis Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 08:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 384.6 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The lake has been holding nearly steady between 384.6 and 384.8 feet since the weekend. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage, between 384.6 and 384.8 feet, for the next several days. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hancock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Hancock County. In Virginia, Lee, Wise, Scott and Russell Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In southwest Washington similar conditions in the past have resulted in minor flooding in Raymond, on Highway 101 near South Bend, and/or minor erosion on Highway 105 near North Cove.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. If you have plants, small trees or other tender vegetation which could be harmed by a freeze, take the time now to protect them. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Crawford; Washington FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Ottawa, Delaware, Cherokee, Adair and Sequoyah Counties. In Arkansas, Benton, Washington AR and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions could kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cumberland; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur again for Thursday morning.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Areas of frost. * WHERE...Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; McLean; Union; Webster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near freezing in a few locations this morning. Temperatures late tonight into Thursday morning from 27 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

