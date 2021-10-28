Flood Watch issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 08:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the lake falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 384.6 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The lake has been holding nearly steady between 384.6 and 384.8 feet since the weekend. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage, between 384.6 and 384.8 feet, for the next several days. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO