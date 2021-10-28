Dutch Oven Cinnamon Rolls

Tramontina Covered Sauce Pan Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Clad 6 Qt. We love traditional Dutch ovens because of how versatile they are. We stock dozens of our top-rated models in the test kitchen, routinely using them to boil, braise, bake, fry, and more. Most Dutch ovens are made from enameled cast iron, and they’re quite heavy—we’ve tested options that weigh more than 18 pounds. In most cases this heft is helpful: Heavy cast iron retains heat well, which makes it ideal for baking picture-perfect, crusty loaves of bread as well as deep frying. It’s also great for searing and braising meat and making soups and stews. But cast-iron cookware can be too heavy for some home cooks, especially those with disabilities, arthritis, or otherwise diminished hand, arm, or back strength. So we set out to find a lightweight pot that is just as versatile and dependable as a cast-iron Dutch oven but doesn’t sacrifice quality for lightness.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO