Injuries Present Opportunity For Arizona Coyotes’ Newest Call-Ups

By Patrick Brown
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes have yet to win a game this season, a task that seems even more daunting considering the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are on deck tonight. To add insult to injury — quite literally — the team is battling a number of injuries following Monday’s...

The Arizona Coyotes had managed to stay injury-free over the first five games of the season. Then came Game No. 6, and three players went down. Goalie Carter Hutton is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower body injury. Defenseman Conor Timmins has been ruled out for eight to 12 weeks with a lower body injury, and forward Ryan Dzingel, injured along with Timmins in the second period of the Coyotes' 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Monday after he came to Timmins' defense, has an upper body injury with his status yet to be made official.
