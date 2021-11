2021 hasn't been kind to those in any industry that relies of computer chips of any kind to operate, and that stands true for the team at Raspberry Pi. No one has escaped the laundry list of issues that plague the semiconductor shortage, and it is with a solemn post by Eben Upton of Raspberry Pi that the company announced its first-ever price increase which will affect the Raspberry Pi 2GB model directly. There is a silver lining, however, as the company is doing everything in its power to maintain viability for its customers and partners. One of those tactics is to actually bring back the little brother to the 2GB version, the Raspberry Pi 1GB.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO