We went up to the Flatiron District for a press conference with DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman … and a mayoral photo op broke out. We had been hoping to pepper the affable commissioner with questions about multiple issues — his agency’s uninspired design for the 34th Avenue open street, a recent report about how roads are safer with bike lanes than without, if he had any reaction to our publisher’s scathing op-ed on Monday, what he plans to say at today’s City Council oversight hearing on Vision Zero, and whether he’s optimistic that he’ll get help from the state DMV in getting reckless drivers off the road, etc. — but once the mayor showed up, the presser turned into a ribbon-cutting. And that was that.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO