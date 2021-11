HERMON — St. Regis Falls boys and girls soccer fell to Edwards-Knox on Saturday, 7-0 and 4-1 respectively, in the first round of Section 10’s Class D playoffs. Girls soccer fell to the Cougars at its final 4-1 tally, after letting up two Edwards-Knox goals in the second half. The Saints through the game’s opening 40 minutes held the Cougars to two goal and trailed 2-1 after the halftime horn. St. Regis Falls’ sophomore Cameryn Doe assisted senior Emily Arcadi for the Saints’ first and only goal at the 30th minute to cut their deficit to one.

SAINT REGIS FALLS, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO