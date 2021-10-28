Board denies lower assessment for Millennium Park

The attorney representing the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. said he will encourage the agency to appeal a decision of the county board of appeals to the court of common pleas.

The Lawrence County Board of Assessment Appeals in a 2-0 vote at a public session Monday denied the corporations’ request for a lower assessed value — and ultimately, lowered taxes — on two tracts of land of more than 300 acres, known as Millennium Park in Neshannock Township.

The decision followed a three-hour hearing before the board on Oct. 13.

During that proceeding, economic development executive director Linda Nitch said the agency sought a reduced assessed value for the land because its tax-free designation as a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone expired in 2020 when Neshannock Township supervisors did not renew it in time.

Board member Cheryl Waters-Kelliher said when the board reconvened Monday that she reviewed the information gleaned from the Oct. 13 hearing, and based on that, her vote was to deny the appeal. Board chairman Tom Dean agreed.

Neither gave detailed reasons for their decision.

The economic development corporation has 30 days to appeal the matter to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. Its solicitor, James W. Manolis, said after the vote that he planned to meet with the principals of the company about whether they want to appeal the decision, “and I would recommend that they do.”

County assessor J.R. Hardester noted that the appeal to the county court would be de novo, meaning that it would start over with the offering of new testimony and evidence.

As a result of the appeal, the corporation beginning this year must pay property taxes on more than 300 acres of property that sit between Old Pulaski and King’s Chapel roads.

Manolis, in filing the appeal on the agency’s behalf, had requested not only a reduction in the assessed value of the property, but requested that if granted, the decision be made retroactive to Jan. 1.

Hardester said that a decision on retroactivity is out of the realm of the board’s duties and would be up to the courts.

Had the assessment reduction appeal been granted, the amount of property taxes the corporation would pay to the township, school district and Lawrence County would have been reduced from the current total amount of $21,275 to $4,893.

Nitch, who was questioned at the hearing by solicitors from the three taxing bodies — the school district, the township and the county — said that the problems with developing Millennium Park into a high-tech industrial park existed before the economic development corporation first acquired the property.

Nitch noted during the hearing that the corporation leases a small section of property to Hilcorp Energy for a well pad, from which the agency is receiving rent and possible royalties.

Some of the yet-undeveloped tract of more than 300 acres in Neshannock Township lies in a flood zone, there are wetlands, an area of archaeological significance, and lead contamination at a former sportsmen’s association property from skeet shooting.

There is no natural gas line to one section of the property, and the site has limited accessibility to Interstate 376. Those were all reasons Nitch gave the board, for why marketing the land has been unsuccessful.

She had said during the hearing that the land had never been marketed through a realty company in an attempt to sell it or develop it.