Interior Design

Do I Need Neutral Painted Walls To Sell My Home?

exitrealtymidwest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If you want to sell your home, paint your rooms beige." That could be the rallying cry of real estate agents across the country, and for good reason. Presentation and first impressions mean everything when selling a home, and the men and women who make their living selling homes know that...

www.exitrealtymidwest.com

themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

What are the Best Room Paint Colors for Each Wall in Your Home?

What are the best room paint colors for your home? That’s a good question. Have you ever wondered why, the minute you walk into a restaurant, you start to feel hungrier than ever before? Have you ever walked into a spa only to start feeling more relaxed the second you walk through the entrance?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Best Paint for Bathroom Walls

Bathrooms are, by definition, dripping wet places that can be a breeding ground for musty mold and mildew. Damp painted surfaces can also be susceptible to peeling and chipping — especially if walls aren’t properly prepped and maintained. When deciding which bathroom paint to buy, there are several factors to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TODAY.com

My husband wants to DIY our home renovations. How do I convince him to hire a pro?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, click here.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of September designed to convert you into a sustainable architecture advocate!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of September! From an AI-enabled tiny home to a prefab tiny home that gives off major Japandi vibes – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Union Leader

Same cabinets, different look

We’re not just talking paint; cabinets can stripped, sanded and restained. As a homeowner looking to do renovations, you’ve probably heard it all during the past 18 months: lumber shortage, back orders, supply chain issues, labor shortage. It’s been a frustrating waiting game for many. Maybe instead of ripping out...
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The interior trends that could boost the value of your home by £300,000

Millions of us invested in our homes during lockdown, and according to recent research, how we decorate and renovate can have a knock-on effect on the value of our property. According to The Advisory, a simple interior redecoration can add 5–10% to the value of your home, with remodels fetching even more. RW4Y have looked at five of the biggest interior design trends we can expect to see in 2022, along with how much value they could add to your property.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Midland Daily News

I never knew I needed a wonder bar until I tried to remodel my first home

In what seems like a lifetime ago, I bought a 1940s, wood frame, fixer-upper, house in Houston, Texas – with an emphasis on the fixer-upper part (there was literally a giant hole in the kitchen floor through which dirt was visible). To be fair, the house had been “remodeled” in the 1970s during which wood paneling had been installed on pretty much every available surface. My only real excuse for purchasing a house that even my realtor warned was “a money pit,” was that I was young(ish) and not very financially solvent – in other words, the house was cheap as far as houses go.
HOUSTON, TX
sixtyandme.com

Hairstyles for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

Hair tends to lose color and thin out naturally as we age. Genetics, lifestyle, and diet are all factors that can lead us to have thinner hair in our 60s. Some things you can control while others you can’t. Overuse of styling and heating products can also make our hair thin prematurely. Relaxers are great for straightening African hair but can leave you with thinning hair over time.
HAIR CARE
pasadenavoice.com

Planning A Bathroom Renovation? Consider This

Planning a bathroom renovation can easily become overwhelming and also leave you over budget. A new bathroom is still one of the best investments you can make when it comes to home remodeling. Not only do you get the added value to your home, but you also get to use and enjoy the benefits of a newer and modernized bathroom. Here are a few things for you to consider while planning your next bathroom renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tree Hugger

Woman Downsizes to Live in a Legal Tiny House in the City

One of the misconceptions about tiny houses is that they are geared more towards people of the younger generation, many of whom face unprecedented barriers to traditional homeownership, like growing student debt, a recession, and a global pandemic, as well as skyrocketing housing prices. So it makes sense that the relative affordability and the flexibility of the tiny house lifestyle would appeal to younger people who are seeking more financial freedom.
HOUSING

Community Policy