Category : Tech

By Ahmad
 7 days ago

Tiki Token, a BSC-based cryptocurrency has been a known value in this...

martechseries.com

Change In Product Categories And ARR Update

As discussed at our Investor Day on September 15, 2021, Cisco will report its product and service revenue in the following categories effective Q1 FY 2022:. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. Secure, Agile Networks. Hybrid Work. End-to-End Security. Internet for the Future. Optimized Application...
ECONOMY
kclibrary.org

Tech Tips with Tech Access

Join our Tech Access team as they talk about various Tech Tips and take your questions about anything digital. Whether you have a quick question about your smartphone, computer, tablet, or you need help with something online, bring your questions and we will work through them together. Please RSVP to...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

This Category Carries the Highest Default Risk Across Retail

However, the probability of default declined to 8.9 percent from 9.7 percent a month ago. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Booking.com CEO on Q3 Earnings Beat, Predicts Travel Prices Will Remain High

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the online travel company's Q3 earnings beat and the state of the travel industry. The earnings win was a sign that a sense of normalcy is slowly returning, according to Fogel, though he expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's delay allowing international vaccinated travelers into the country. He also predicted that elevated prices in areas like room bookings will remain high as travelers continue to pay more even as occupancy rates remain low.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.73% higher to $336.44 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $334.90, which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
RETAIL
The Independent

Bullguard premium protection review: A VPN and secure browser service for a fair price

Having been around since 2002, Bullguard joined Avira as part of Norton Lifelock this year, but is still being sold as a separate product. For your annual subscription you get a very broad suite of antivirus and security tools, plus PC tune-up and parental controls too.Like every other antivirus provider except Avira, the first year’s subscription is charged at half the renewal rate. A subscription that covers ten devices is generous, however, and boosting it to two years of coverage also saves you money, making it one of the more cost-effective products on the market.Bullguard has cheaper products too. Drop...
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

Why DISH Network Plummeted Today

Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) fell as much as 15.7% and ended the trading day down 14% on Thursday, after the company released an underwhelming third-quarter earnings report. The provider of DISH satellite cable TV, the SLING skinny bundle, and Boost Mobile prepaid wireless plans is up against some tough...
STOCKS

