UK summons French ambassador in post-Brexit fishing row

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Thursday it would summon France's ambassador to London to protest France's actions in a post-Brexit fishing dispute.

"I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

