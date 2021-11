All Syracuse caught up with new Syracuse forward Cole Swider to discuss the upcoming season. Q: What was behind your decision to transfer to Syracuse from Villanova?. Swider: I think overall it was my comfort and wanting to play this last year or two in a program where I feel like I can be myself. Coming to Syracuse, I was on the court for three days and I knew it was a perfect place for me, just from the experience I had with them in high school. What they were telling me, the guys that were leaving, it was an easy choice for me just to continue my career here.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO