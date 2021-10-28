Gabby Barrett Sings On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Makes A Big Announcement

CMT’s Artists of the Year awards show will be back this fall in its usual form after hitting pause in 2020 to recognize pandemic frontline workers in healthcare, military, and education with the “CMT Honors Our Heroes” special. The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremonies, set to air live from Nashville, recognize the successes over the last 365 days of Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs. Combs, Brown and Barrett are each set to deliver solo performances, while Stapleton will receive a musical tribute from Boyz II Men with Pentatonix singer Kevin Olusola. Ballerini will...

