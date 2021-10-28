CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Barrett Sings On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Makes A Big Announcement

Cover picture for the articleGabby Barrett surprised fans on Tuesday night (October 26th) during her appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a big announcement!. On November 19th Gabby Barrett will...

Gabby Barrett Announces Expanded Version Of ‘Goldmine (Deluxe)’

Gabby Barrett surprised fans on Tuesday (October 26th) night during her appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert by announcing an expanded digital version of her debut album, Goldmine (Deluxe). The project will be available on November 19th. Further details, including track listing, will be released in the coming days.
Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett Named 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

CMT’s Artists of the Year awards show will be back this fall in its usual form after hitting pause in 2020 to recognize pandemic frontline workers in healthcare, military, and education with the “CMT Honors Our Heroes” special. The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremonies, set to air live from Nashville, recognize the successes over the last 365 days of Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs. Combs, Brown and Barrett are each set to deliver solo performances, while Stapleton will receive a musical tribute from Boyz II Men with Pentatonix singer Kevin Olusola. Ballerini will...
Watch Gabby Barrett Perform 'Footprints on the Moon' on 'Colbert'

Gabby Barrett appeared on The Late Show to perform her song “Footprints on the Moon,” off the singer’s 2020 album Goldmine. Playing with her live band, Barrett gave the rollicking song a sense of real passion and emotional fire. Barrett released Goldmine, her debut album, last June via via Warner...
Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Breadwinner,' Makes It Rain Hundreds on 'Colbert'

Kacey Musgraves performed “Breadwinner,” her scorched-earth indictment of a guy who is attracted to his woman’s shine until it eclipses his own, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night. A deceptively upbeat jam in the same musical vein as Musgraves’ “High Horse,” its lyrics are both eviscerating and cautionary.
Gabby Barrett readies a deluxe version of her hit debut ‘Goldmine’ album

This November, Gabby Barrett will drop a deluxe version of Goldmine, the hit debut project that propelled Gabby from an up-and-comer to bonafide superstar. The singer announced the news during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was also performing her current single, “Footprints on the Moon.” That song — off the track list of the original Goldmine — follows back-to-back number-one hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”
Watch — Bruce Springsteen Gets Interviewed and Performs on “Stephen Colbert”

Bruce Springsteen was a guest last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he spoke in depth about his upcoming concert film, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert, and performed “The River,” a song which he originally debuted at his legendary “No Nukes” concerts. Springsteen was also interviewed with former President Barack Obama by CBS This Morning’s Anthony Mason in a segment that aired this past Sunday and Monday, where they discussed their newly-released book, Renegades: Born in the USA. Watch the interviews and live performance below.
Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett + more join the 2021 CMAs bill

On Thursday, the Country Music Association revealed the next round of performers for the 2021 CMA Awards, adding to an already dynamic lineup. Gabby Barrett, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band will all perform their newest singles, as will Luke Bryan, who’s also the host of this year’s show. Thomas Rhett will perform “Country Again,” his recent chart-topper, and Dierks Bentley will take the stage alongside duet partners Breland and Hardy for their new collaboration, “Beers on Me.”
Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett Among New Round of CMA Awards Performers

The night’s first-time host and one of its most-nominated artists have been added to the list of performers for the 55th Annual CMA Awards — and there’s more where they came from. Revealing a third round of stars set to take the live-TV stage, the awards show has booked Luke...
Elizabeth Banks in Sentaler & Dundas at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Elizabeth Banks stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on yesterday(October 27th) in New York to promote her podcast My Body, My Podcast. She arrived and departed in two different looks. Look 1:. She made a casual but chic arrival wearing an ivory SENTALER boucle alpaca moto jacket with...
Stephen Colbert Perfectly Explains The Climate Crisis Using Jim Carrey Movies

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had an Ace Ventura up his sleeve Tuesday to emphasize the urgency of the climate crisis. Noting that Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had reportedly referred to U.S. climate envoy John Kerry as Jim Carrey, Colbert said: “But I think he meant Jim Carrey. After all, a lot of countries have promised to reduce emissions, but I say: ‘Liar Liar.’”
Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at the 55th Annual CMA Awards

The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced the show's first lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners. This year’s performances will include Jimmie Allen,...
